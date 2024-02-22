Daybreak conversation: Managing money as a couple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — February may be the month of love, but it can also be one fraught with financial peril: Holiday bills threaten to go past-due, new spending mounts, and tax season rolls on.

It can be a tough task to manage alone, and the challenges multiply if you’re navigating it with a partner. But a local financial expert who joined WISH-TV’s Daybreak on Thursday says tackling the tasks in tandem brings opportunities, too.

“Couples actually have kind of a leg up, in my opinion,” said Adam Young, area manager for Everwise Credit Union. “They have an accountability partner when it comes to how they’re managing their money and kind of the pathway that they’re going on their financial journey.”

Young laid out a full strategy for partners to follow to a healthier and happier bottom line.

He shared his own experiences and suggestions.

Young says couples should start their journey with a net worth assessment to see exactly where assets and liabilities stand before the important conversations start.