Deadly crash blocks lanes on I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — INDOT is reporting that a section of I-69 northbound was closed early Tuesday morning for a fatal crash.

As of 2:30 a.m., all lanes were blocked on I-69 northbound between the 106th Street overpass and State Road 37.

According to INDOT’s website, “a fatality has been reported” and lanes will be blocked for the next few hours.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police and is working to gather more information about the deadly crash.