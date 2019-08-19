Devour Indy officially underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 200 Indianapolis restaurants are participating in this year’s Devour Indy.

From Aug. 19 until Sept. 1, you can eat three-course dishes at local restaurants for a discounted rate.

All you have to do is show up with an empty stomach. No coupons or passes are needed to participate.

The two-week-long event benefits Riley Children’s Foundation by supporting cutting-edge research and family-centered care.

You can find a list of participating restaurants by clicking here.

