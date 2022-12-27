Local

Dozens of Indianapolis flights canceled Tuesday as Southwest woes continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights Tuesday at Indianapolis International Airport as the airline attempts to recover from the recent winter blast.

Forty-one flights through Indianapolis had been canceled as of 6 a.m., and almost all of them were operated by Southwest, according to flight tracking website Flight Aware.

Southwest has already pulled the plug on 39 flights — equal to 75% of its Indianapolis schedule — and Spirit Airlines has canceled two flights.

Nationwide, thousands of air travelers are in for a rough start. By 5 a.m., more than 2,800 flights across the U.S. had been canceled and nearly 700 were delayed.

Southwest Airlines carried the bulk of the mess on Tuesday, canceling more than 60% of its flights nationwide. A lot of that backlog is rolling over from Monday, as thousands of people were left stuck in lines at the airport. As a result, the airline canceled more than 80% of its flights.

Jay McVay, Southwest Airlines spokesperson, says bad weather is partly to blame for the meltdown.

“Obviously facing some challenges this evening with Winter Storm Elliott. That has moved on to some challenges with our flight crews,” McVay said.

However, Lyn Montgomery, president and lead negotiator for Transport Workers Union Local 556, a union representative for flight attendants put some of the blame on technology.

“The phone systems that the company uses are just not working. They’re just not manned with enough manpower in order to give the scheduling changes to flight attendants,” Montgomery said.

Southwest says it expects flight changes to continue through the New Year. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the airline had already canceled 40 Wednesday flights out of Indianapolis as well as 9 flights scheduled for Thursday.

If you’re heading to the airport, be sure to check your flight status first.