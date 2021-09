Local

Expert tailgating tips from Kroger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Football season is here, which means tailgating is back in full swing.

Kroger’s Becky Spaulding visited Daybreak on Sunday to provide some expert tailgating tips.

Recipes for the smoked BBQ pork burgers and buffalo chicken dip featured in the interview are available online.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.