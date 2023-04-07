Family, friends react to deaths of 4 from Hamilton County in Florida plane crash

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Family and friends of William and Patricia Lumpkin of Fishers and Rick and Bethe Beaver of Noblesville are mourning the couples’ deaths after a Wednesday night plane crash in Florida killed the four Hamilton County residents.

Randy Burrow, Rick Beaver’s first cousin, said the couple will be missed in the family and the community. He said they grew up together. “The Beaver family has been in Noblesville for four, five generations. We were close. I would say more close than what you see modern families are now.”

Burrow said the Beaver family is a group of entrepreneurs. Bethe ran Indiana Elite Cheer & Tumbling in Noblesville. Families she coached gathered Thursday outside the gym to grieve after learning the news.

Ricky was the president of Beaver Construction Management.

Burrow said, “Rick was just part of it. He and Beth both were just part of the Noblesville community. So missed, yeah.”

William Lumpkin — known as “Jeff” to his pastor, Nathan Peternel — was an avid pilot. Both William and his wife were known for giving back in the community.

“He was a good pilot,” Peternel said. “He was by the book, by the book always, very safety oriented, very regulation.”

Peternel says Patricia was a real estate agent who was always willing to help. “She’d bend over backward to help people out. She’d wave fees in order to get families into something to help get families into something when they need it.”

Burrow wanted to remind everyone to live each day to the fullest in this time of sadness. “You’ve got to spend every day like it’s your last because you never know when it’s over.”

Florida authorities say the two couples were having dinner in Venice, Florida, before returning back to St. Petersburg in the plane. They crashed about 3 minutes after taking off at 9:35 pm.

All four bodies were recovered Wednesday night and Thursday morning from the Gulf of Mexico.

News release