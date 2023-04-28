Fans react to Colts draft pick

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Ale Emporium in Castleton was nearly full Thursday night, and many of those on hand were there to see who the Colts selected in the NFL draft.

Bryan Baker was satisfied with the pick: Quarterback Anthony Richardson, out of the University of Florida.

“I saw him at the combine, and how athletic he was and his metrics are off the chart,” said Baker.

His son Sam said he preferred Richardson over another fan favorite, Kentucky Quarterback Will Levis.

“I think Richardson showed at the end of last season that he could be a pretty good player, I don’t think Levis was all that good at the end of last season.”

Although fans were happy with the Richardson pick, some wished the Colts could have drafted a quarterback with a higher pedigree.

“I think if CJ Stroud dropped to the Colts, it was like falling in their lap. From everything I saw, CJ Stroud saw the field really well,” said Grant Troyer.

Stroud was the 2nd overall pick by the Colts’ division rival: The Houston Texans.

