FEMA adds Indiana tornado recovery centers in Marion, Spencer

(WISH) — A total of eight Indiana centers will be open by Thursday for Hoosiers recovering from tornadoes and storms that hit March 31 and April 1.

New centers are opening Thursday in Grant and Owen counties.

Federal Emergency Management Agency tornado recovery centers will be available in Frankfort, Kokomo, Marion, Martinsville, Monticello, Spencer, Sullivan and Whiteland. A center in Merrillville is no longer open.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 14.

These center will be open from 8 a.m-6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and May 15-16; and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and May 15:

YMCA Grant County, 123 Sutter Way, Marion.

Spencer Owen Administration Building, 205 East Hillside Ave., Spencer.

These centers will be open from 8 a.m-6 p.m. May 11-12; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 13:

Clinton County Emergency Management building at the county fairgrounds, 220 N. Main St., Frankfort.

Howard County County Administrative Center, 220 N. Main St., Kokomo.

White County Instructional Center, 1017 O’Connor Blvd., Monticello.

These centers are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Eastern weekdays, and from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays until further notice:

Morgan County Fairgrounds, 1749 Hospital Drive, Martinsville.

Clark-Pleasant Schools bus garage, 999 N. Front St., Whiteland.

Sullivan City Hall, 110 N. Main St., Sullivan.

People and businesses in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties counties can visit any open center for help. To find a nearby center, go online.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, or use the FEMA app. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, a captioned telephone service or other services, give FEMA your number for that service.

