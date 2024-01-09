Fire at northeast side shopping center causes water damage to Glendale library, Target

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire broke out at a northeast side shopping complex early Tuesday morning, Indianapolis Fire Department said.

IFD firefighters were called to the Glendale Town Center at 6101 N. Keystone Ave. around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fire alarm incident. That’s between Kessler Boulevard and East 62nd Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found that a service hallway between the Target and the other connecting buildings caught fire. A sprinkler was able to put out the flames, but IFD says water utilities were shut off to contain the water damage.

No one was injured in the fire, but IFD says that Staples, Target, and Glendale Public Library will be closed on Tuesday due to water damage.

Firefighters didn’t say what time the businesses would open for the day. They also added that “most of the damage was contained to the utility room and common hallway.”

News 8 has reached out to the Indianapolis Public Library for more information on damage to the branch. and when it will open.