Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition.

At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain elevator that now houses the Depot Restaurant. A city park with a small amphitheater sits across Mill Street from the grain elevator built in the 1902, and people are encouraged to show up at the park early because parking is limited.

The restaurant and park is about a block southwest of the intersection of U.S. 40 and State Road 9 in downtown Greenfield. BurgerHaus Productions of Frankton organized the fireworks.

​Brigette Cook Jones, executive director of the Hancock County Tourism & Visitor Center, hopes people will first enjoy a meal or drink at a Greenfield restaurant and then come to the fireworks.

Greenfield Parks Department is part of the collaboration to bring together the event.