Fishers police arrest man suspected of car break-ins

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fishers have arrested a man that they believe broke into several vehicles on Friday.

At around 3 a.m., a person living in the 13900 block of Wimbleton Way called 911 because of a suspicious man near his home. That is a residential area off of Wedgmont Circle, not far from Wedgwood Park.

When police arrived, they stopped a vehicle that was leaving the area and spoke with the 20-year-old driver, Roman Menossi.

Police say they found a handgun and a woman’s purse in plain sight.

Police believe that Menossi broke into multiple vehicles in the neighborhood and stole property from two of those vehicles.

Menossi is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on preliminary charges of theft and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.

Fishers police say residents should always remember to take valuables, especially guns, with them when leaving a vehicle unattended.