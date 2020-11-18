Fishers to open school-specific coronavirus testing site

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Health Department will open a coronavirus testing site specifically for schools on Monday.

Health officials hope the data will help keep schools open.

Fishers Public Health Director Monica Heltz said most of the cases in schools, aren’t actually happen during school.

She said her staff continues to hear about sleepovers, family gatherings and parties which have turned out to be where many of the cases are coming from.

“The vast majority of the people who are becoming positive who happen to be in school they’re getting exposed in their homes and other kinds of settings and then they’re reported to the schools because they’re in school,” explained Heltz.

She said that and the inability to get a test has impacted what’s happening in schools, like Hamilton Southeastern which first had to switch to remote learning because of staffing issues. Several days later, the district announced all students would learn from home through at least Dec. 4.

“If they want their kids in school, or if they want the economy to be able to stay open and all of those things that we are trying to support the best we can in a public health system and all the systems we’re trying to put in place then it’s really important to understand the effect the outside interactions have on our ability to do those things,” said Heltz.

While she can’t deny like the community, schools have seen a spike in cases, she believes the new testing site will help paint a more accurate picture of what the spread in schools really means.

“The reason we are designating the testing site for schools is to try to support the schools in continuing to operate so this is a little bit different than some of the approaches that are out there,” said Heltz.

Families and staff can make an appointment at the school testing site, 8933 Technology Drive, by going online.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 2,951 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 5,500 new positive cases were tallied in the state in the latest daily report. More than 262,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 4,700 Hoosiers have died of it since the beginning of the pandemic.

School-specific testing site hours

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

