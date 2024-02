Flavortown’s Guy Fieri brings pizza to IMPD

Guy Fieri and members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. (Provided Photo/IMPD via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television presenter Guy Fieri brought the flavor to IMPD during NBA All-Star Game weekend.

According to a Facebook post by IMPD, the culinary icon brought boxes of pizza and thanked IMPD officials for their hard work.

“The reality is we all love you,” Fieri told the officers.