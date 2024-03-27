Free family-friendly Easter eggstravaganza

Selection of Easter candies. (Photo by Patrick Whittemore/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosiers are preparing to celebrate another Easter on Sunday.

The New Direction Church will host their annual free celebration for families to attend on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is called the “He’s not There: Empty Tomb Experience,” and will be held at Arlington Middle School at 4825 N. Arlington Ave.

Organizers are planning for children to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Children can also enjoy an Easter egg hunt, egg decoration station, autism garden, and sports zone.

Families can also expect an Easter basket giveaway.

Tickets are not required for this event.