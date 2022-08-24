Local

Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series

Members of the Great Lakes Region team from Hagerstown, Indiana, before the start of the 2022 Little League World Series. (Provided Photo/LLWS)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WISH) — Indiana’s team in the Little League World Series is headed home to Hagerstown.

Hagerstown’s Cinderella run ended Tuesday when the team lost its second game of the double-elimination tournament, falling 10-0 to Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, the Mid-Atlantic Region champions.

Hagerstown’s final appearance in the LLWS was a drawn-out affair due to weather. The game went into a rain delay at the bottom of the fourth inning, with Hollidaysburg leading 0-6. The game resumed at 6:12 p.m., but Hagerstown was unable to pick up any momentum and Hollidaysburg put up four more runs before the game was called.

Hagerstown is the first Indiana team to appear in the Little League World Series since 2012.

No team from Indiana has ever won the Little League World Series. The Hoosier state made its first appearance in the tournament in 1949 and has appeared a total of 17 times. Indiana teams have finished as the runner-up twice and in third place twice.