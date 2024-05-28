Hot Walk Indy invites people to celebrate Taco Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Taco Tuesday and Hot Walk Indy is offering a walking club event that ends with tacos and a chance to win a gift card.

Hot Walk Indy’s Second Tuesday Taco Walks will take place every second Tuesday evening, April through October, and are in partnership with Indy Cultural Trail.

This Tuesday, the group will walk to Brew Link on Capital Avenue for $2 tacos and $5 margaritas. Plus, anyone who attends will be entered in the Brew Link $25 Gift Card raffle giveaway.

The group is meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Vermont Street Plaza. According to Hot Walk Indy, people can grab a drink or snack from Fresco Italian Café on the Canal before the walk. The group gets 15% off food/beverages at the café.

At 6 p.m., the group will embark on an “adventurous walk along the vibrant and scenic canal, passing by the iconic Indiana State Museum and White River State Park.”

Walkers of all ages and dogs are welcome. The club is free to join, but you must register in advance.

The group will also be walking on the second Tuesday of July and September. If the walk is canceled due to weather, the group will reschedule for the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Paid street parking is available on Senate, 11th, 9th, Indiana, Vermont, and New York St. Additionally there are several paid lots and garages nearby that are open to the public.

People are encouraged to follow @hotwalkindy on social media to stay up-to-date.

Visit the Indy Cultural Trail website for a full list of upcoming Second Tuesday Taco Walks.