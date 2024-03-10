IFD: Fire destroys home on southwest side; blaze seen clearly from I-465

A home on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Thompson Road was destroyed after a fire tore through the home on March 9, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A home on the southwest side of Indianapolis was destroyed when a fire tore through the structure late Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the 3400 block of West Thompson Road around 8:20 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the fire. That’s in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood near Interstate 69 and Harding Street.

Several of the calls came from drivers on I-465, stating that the blaze could be seen clearly on the highway between the Harding Street and Kentucky Avenue exits.

IFD says the fire was difficult as the nearest hydrant was over two miles away. Additional tankers from Hendricks and Morgan counties assisted, with tanks hauling in water for quicker access.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The blaze was under control by 9:42 p.m., though firefighters stayed on scene for several hours afterward to put out hot spots.

Investigators say they were still trying to determine what caused the fire.

IFD also posted video of the incident on X.

