IFD: Friday morning fire destroys home, leaves 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Friday morning fire on the city’s southwest side destroyed a home and sent one person to the hospital, firefighters confirmed.

At 3:30 a.m., Indianapolis Fire Department crews were dispatched to a garage fire on South Belmont Avenue and Howard Street, a few blocks south of Rhodius Park.

IFD says firefighters entered the home and found a 45-year-old man in a back room.

The man was transported to a hospital. His condition was not provided, but firefighters at the scene told News 8 he “will be okay.”

No firefighters were hurt while fighting the blaze.

IFD says the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.

A home on South Belmont Avenue is a total loss after an early morning fire, Indianapolis firefighters say. (WISH Photo)