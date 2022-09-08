Local

Immigrant welcome center kicks off welcome week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Immigrant Welcome Center kicked off their welcome week Thursday at the Indianapolis Central Public Library.

It’s an effort to bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places. This years theme was “Where we Belong.”

“It’s a national effort to make our cities and neighborhoods welcoming to all including immigrants. Those who have friends that became citizens, who just became citizens. It’s a celebration of citizenship,” Qais Faqiri, marketing and communication manager, said.

The Immigrant Welcome Center strives to be a trusted partner and advocate for all immigrants.

Welcome week events are scheduled through Sept. 18.