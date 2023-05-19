Search
IMPD: 16-year-old shot on Indy’s west side

Yellow crime scene tape at the scene of a shooting. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old was shot Friday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, police say.

Just after 6:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 1000 block of Laclede Street. That’s a neighborhood off of Washington Street, west of Holt Road, and a few blocks north of Stout Field.

Officers arrived and found the teenage victim. IMPD says the teenager was not transported for medical treatment but did not provide a reason why.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and did not identify any suspects.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

