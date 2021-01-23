IMPD asks for help locating missing man with autism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing man with autism.

According to the department, 22-year-old Jesus Correa was last seen around 11 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the 200 block of South Villa Avenue.

He is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing 145 pounds. he has black hair and brown eyes.

Correa was last spotted wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jean and royal blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Correa’s whereabouts should contact IMPD at 317-327-6160.