Local

IMPD: Juvenile male hurt in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side sent one person to the hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m., officers found a person shot in the 7400 block of Bancaster Drive. That’s a residential area near 79th Street and Michigan Road.

The victim was a juvenile male who had been shot in the leg, officers at the scene told News 8.

Police were still investigating and did not share any suspect information.