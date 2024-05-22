IMPD: Indy 500, Pacers weekend ‘requires a heck of a lot more manpower’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This weekend’s events will bring hundreds of thousands of people to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and downtown, creating an all-hands-on-deck situation for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Saturday and Sunday this weekend are canceled days off for IMPD officers. We realize it requires a heck of a lot more manpower to make sure we keep our citizens safe on weekends like this,” said IMPD Sgt. Anthony Patterson.

The department has been thinking of this weekend for a long time. “It does take a lot of planning. A lot of planning. Months,” he said.

All of that planning will culminate over the weekend with IMPD officers all over the city.

“We will have officers in uniform. We will have officers undercover. Some you won’t see,” Patterson said.

One of the main functions will be traffic control near the track.

“Every vehicle that goes in and out of the track will go through security check. Our officers will be involved in that,” he said.

To complicate matters this weekend, the Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 will be on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Officers will be dedicated downtown to assuring traffic moves smoothly and people going to the game are safe.

IMPD says all of the extra attention paid to the track and downtown won’t impact safety in other parts of the city.

“No effect to our neighborhoods. When you call 911 you’ll get an officer to show up just like any other day,” Patterson said.

IMPD said the one thing they need from people coming out to either the track or downtown, this weekend is patience.