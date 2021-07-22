Local

IMPD ramp up recruiting efforts, focus on minorities and women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major push to add more police officers is underway in the Circle City.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is even taking recruiting efforts outside the state.

Following the death of George Floyd, fewer people have answered the call to protect and serve. IMPD officer William Young says that’s the case for departments across the country, and IMPD is no exception.

“I’ll say anytime we lose someone when it comes to man power, it can be, I won’t say disturbing, but concerning,” Young said.

Right now there are 1,642 sworn IMPD officers. The department would like to see that number be just over 1,700. According to IMPD, there have been 93 separations this calendar year.

That includes retirements, resignations and recruits who resigned but Young says he doesn’t believe any part of the city is being under-policed as a result.

“We would never let a district go short to staff another district,” Young said. “That’s why sometimes we partner with the Indiana State Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They’re always there to help us and we help them too.”

Part of IMPD’s efforts have included going to historically black colleges and universities to add diversity to the force. The department is also trying to hire more women and is hosting workshops to encourage them to apply.

Right now, the department is roughly 12% women.

“We hope to have a more diverse group of female officers,” Young said. “Hopefully it will be 30% by 2030.”

IMPD was given an additional $7 million in this year’s budget. Some of that money is being used for recruitment.