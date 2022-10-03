Local

IMPD searching for missing man

(Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing person.

IMPD is trying to find 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet. He was last seen in the 4300 block of Georgetown Road on Saturday. That’s near the intersection of Georgetown and Lafayette roads.

Police say Bernard is 5’11” and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and dark brown boots.

Police say he might need medical attention.

If you see him, please call 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion

Entertainment /

‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit

National /

Financial expert offers easy steps to help you take control of your money

Life.Style.Live! /

IndyHumane dog Snoop looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.