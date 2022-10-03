Local

IMPD searching for missing man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing person.

IMPD is trying to find 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet. He was last seen in the 4300 block of Georgetown Road on Saturday. That’s near the intersection of Georgetown and Lafayette roads.

Police say Bernard is 5’11” and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and dark brown boots.

Police say he might need medical attention.

If you see him, please call 911.