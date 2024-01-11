Search
IMPD seeks help for missing mother, 1-year-old, 2-year-old

Damilah Holder, Mi’Layani Holder and Devyn Phillips (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a mother and her 1-year-old and 2-year-old children who have been missing since Tuesday.

Damilah Holder and her children — Mi’Layani Holder, 1, and Devyn Phillips, 2 — were last seen Tuesday in the 3700 block of Sherman Forest Drive. That’s in an apartment complex just northwest of East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The mother and her children are believed to be together, says a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Mi’Layani was described as 2 feet tall and 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Devyn was described as 3 feet and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A description was not provided for the Damilah.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

