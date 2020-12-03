Indiana celebrates return of McRib sandwich, pork producers

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana agriculture leaders on Thursday celebrated the McDonald’s McRib and the income it brings Hoosier pork farmers.

In 2018, the McDonald’s system purchased more than $34 million worth of products from Indiana farmers, including 4.5 million pounds of pork, according to a news release from the restaurant and the Indiana Department of Agriculture.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Bruce Kettler, the state’s agriculture director, joined McDonald’s Indiana franchisees Rich Koopmann and Paul Jedele on Thursday in celebrating the sandwich that’s an occasional staple on the menu. The McRib made its national debut at McDonald’s in 1982, and is now available at participating restaurants for a limited time.

Indiana is home to more than 4.2 million hogs and 3,000 pork farmers.

“McRib is something our customers look forward to every year and we’re excited that it’s back for fans to enjoy and we’re also excited to celebrate the great work done by the Indiana Family of Farmers.” McDonald’s Owner/Operator Paul Jedele

“It is a very proud moment for Indiana to be on the list of Suppliers for a great global brand like McDonald’s. McDonald’s is the gold standard that we want to meet and we thank McDonald’s for your investment in our great state and for helping us build awareness of the Indiana Family of Farmers.” Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch