Indiana Grown: Diamond K Sweets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Kelsie Reyes, part of the mother-daughter team behind Diamond K Sweets in Spencer, Indiana. The company was recognized as the 2022 Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Indiana by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Diamond K Sweets ships tasty treats like brittle, cookies, and fudge to customers in Indiana and across the country.

“We have everything from the chocolates to the Fudge O’Bits, which is our brand. We have Hoosier Hot Chocolate mix, brittle, and toffee. There’s just a variety of different treats to satisfy any sweets lover,” Reyes explained.

Reyes says the recipes used at Diamond K Sweets have been passed down for three generations.

“My grandmother passed recipes down to Mom, and then Mom passed them down to us kids. I remember growing up making about 30 to 40 different cookies and candies every year around the holidays and going Christmas caroling with my family,” Reyes said. “Mom came to me when I was in college and she was like, ‘You know, I’ve always wanted to I own a business, would you mind partnering with me?’ So I got the business degree and she has the recipes. We merged together and now we have this wonderful collaboration where we get to make chocolate all day long.”

Diamond K Sweets is offering a special discount for WISH-TV viewers! Visit their website and enter the code “smallbiz” at checkout to receive 15% off all orders of $50 or more. Free shipping is available on all orders of $75 or more.