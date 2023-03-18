Indiana Grown: Tulip Tree Creamery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.
This week’s guest is Laura Davenport. She is the co-owner and director of sales at Tulip Tree Creamery.
The creamery specializes in hand-made artisan cheeses and other dairy products, and they’ve been in business since 2014.
Watch the full interview above for more information.
