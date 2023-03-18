Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Grown: Tulip Tree Creamery

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Laura Davenport. She is the co-owner and director of sales at Tulip Tree Creamery.

The creamery specializes in hand-made artisan cheeses and other dairy products, and they’ve been in business since 2014.

Watch the full interview above for more information.

(Photos Provided/Tulip Tree Creamery.)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Bacteria in recalled eye drops linked to cases of vision loss, surgical removal of eyeballs
National News /
Afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead on near northeast side
Crime Watch 8 /
Purdue still processing shocking loss to Fairleigh Dickinson
Sports /
Slippery Noodle says licensing issue forces it to go 21-and-over 
Local News /