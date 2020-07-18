Indiana Grown: West Fork Whiskey Co.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Daybreak is all local, all morning and every Saturday, we highlight a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This time that company was West Fork Whiskey Co.

Blake Jones of West Fork Whiskey Co. stopped by Daybreak to talk about the Indianapolis-based business.

According to the company’s website, West Fork Whiskey Co. “creates sippable, smooth whiskeys our way – always 100% Indiana from grain to glass.”

Jones discussed some of what the business offers, location and where to buy West Fork products.

