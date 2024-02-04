Indiana Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old missing from Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl last seen Saturday night.

Ella Saylor was described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 230 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was described as wearing a grey Mackinaw jacket with “Washington D.C.” written on the front and black pajamas with puzzle pieces on them.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Saylor is asked to Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.

Muncie is 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.