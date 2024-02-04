Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old missing from Muncie

Ella Saylor, 15. (Provided Photo/Muncie Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl last seen Saturday night.

Ella Saylor was described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 230 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was described as wearing a grey Mackinaw jacket with “Washington D.C.” written on the front and black pajamas with puzzle pieces on them.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Saylor is asked to Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.

Muncie is 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Organizations host Community Day at...
Local News /
Fort Wayne child porn suspect...
Indiana News /
46 dead in Chile as...
International News /
3 shot, 1 fatally in...
Indiana News /
Community Link: The influence of...
Community Link /
Man killed in drive-by shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
The 2024 total solar eclipse...
Weather Stories /
President Joe Biden wins South...
National News /