Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair.

According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy.

“This year marks the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day,” Indiana State Fair Band Day coordinator, Doug Fletcher said.. “We are absolutely Thrilled to have 39 bands performing today as we celebrate this milestone year. Today is a true celebration for all of the bands performing.”

The 2022 Indiana State Fair Band Day top 10:

Kokomo High School Winchester Community High School Muncie Central High School Anderson High School Centerville High School Lebanon High School Jay County High School Yorktown High School Northeastern High School Greensburg Comm., North Decatur Jr./Sr/ High Schools

This was the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day and final contest of the Central Indiana Track Show Association’s season for the bands that competed Friday, according to the news release.