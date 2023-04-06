Indiana state park to reopen for limited use after tornado

Damage is shown April 4, 2023, after a March 31, 2023, tornado at McCormick's Creek State Park near Spencer, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — McCormick’s Creek State Park will reopen Friday for limited daytime use after a tornado hit the outdoor recreation site and killed two people.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado hit at 11:01 p.m. Friday with gusts of 140 mph. The 4-mile-long tornado touched down in the middle of the park. Indiana Department of Natural Resources say Brett Kincaid, 53, and Wendy Kincaid, 47, both of Rossville, Indiana, died in the storm.

Lt. Angela Goldman, a conservation officer with Natural Resources, told I-Team 8’s Richard Essex on Tuesday that, in the 1,924 acres of the state park, the tornado really centered on its campground.

The campground will be closed through Oct. 1, the park announced Thursday. People with reservations are being contacted to receive refunds. No new reservations are being accepted through the rest of 2023.

Starting Friday, Natural Resources says, park visitors will receive information on what’s available and what’s not upon arrival at the park.

As planned earlier this week, the Canyon Inn hotel will reopen Friday and its Easter Sunday buffet will go ahead as scheduled. Most family cabins will be available.

Recreation buildings on the property continued to be evaluated.

Also announced earlier, the parks Wildflower Weekend scheduled for April 7-9 will be rescheduled.

The park also is asking people to sign up online to volunteer to help once a damage assessment is done.

McCormick’s Creek, Indiana’s oldest state park, was dedicated on July 4, 1916, as part of the state’s centennial celebration.

