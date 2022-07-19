Local

Indianapolis church hosts vigil in memory of Greenwood Park Mall victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday evening Resurrection Lutheran Church in Indianapolis hosted a chance for people in the community to come together.

A small prayer service took place, as well as a candlelight ceremony. Church members and others within the Indianapolis community came together to sing songs and pray for the families of the three victims of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.

“In times of sadness people don’t know what to do and they wanted to give people and avenue to express their grief,” lead pastor, Ryan Bailey said.

“In these times, when things like this happen, and they seem to happen every week, but most of us don’t experience them. We don’t exactly know what to do, but it certainly seems like we should just go about our day,” Bailey said.