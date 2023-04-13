Indianapolis Police brace for influx of visitors to NRA convention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD estimates 70,000 people will visit the city April 14 through April 16 for the National Rifle Association convention and exhibit, which will be held at the Indiana Convention Center.

Signs posted around town promoting the event promise a spread of 14 acres of guns. Police are expecting attendees to bring their own guns. Unlike the last time Indianapolis hosted the convention in 2019, the state abolished the requirement that gun owners need a permit to carry a weapon.

IMPD reminds visitors who are carrying never to leave their guns unsecured or in plain view, whether that’s in a hotel room or vehicle.

“We ask people to be patient with one another,” said IMPD Deputy Chief of Operations Joshua Barker. “There is going to be a lot of vehicular traffic, a lot of pedestrian traffic. I think we have a very responsible operations plan in place to allow those events to take place without any road closures or any interruptions to the flow of traffic like that.”

Hudnut Commons, across from the convention center, has been designated as a place for people to protest safely. Extra patrols are planned around the downtown area.

“Patrolling parking garages, surface parking lots around the convention center, Georgia Street, restaurants, and entertainment venues,” said Barker.

IMPD will assist the U.S. Secret Service as it protects dignitaries like former President Trump and former Vice President Pence. Both are expected to speak at the convention.

Following the convention, IMPD will review its security plan to see if there needs to be changes in how the approach the event in the future.