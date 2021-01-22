Indianapolis restaurants hold roundtable about future of industry during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of restaurant and beverage company owners came together Friday to talk about how the industry is doing as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

The “On the Table” roundtable was organized by West Fork Whiskey and Hi-Fi Indy.

The panelists talked about the impact the pandemic has had on business and what they have done to adapt. They also discussed what happens next.

“You have over 100,000 restaurants closed from throughout the United States, half a million service industry workers out of work right now, so it’s been fairly devastating. But a lot of different restaurants and bars have adapted, kind of changed their business models, introduced new products, new strategies, to adjust to the new world as it’s been this year,” said David McIntyre, co-founder of West Fork Whiskey.

In December, a survey from the National Restaurant Association found 37-percent of restaurants said it is unlikely they will be open in six months if there isn’t more assistance.

