Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s annual gala to support music education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir is offering a trip to a tropical paradise next month.

The choir is hosting Gala Bel Canto: Paradise on Feb. 26 from 6-11 p.m. Its annual gala will include a silent auction as well as performances by the choir and the Cool City Jazz Band.

Liam Bonner, the choir’s executive director, joined Daybreak on Saturday to talk about the event.

He discussed who the event supports, what people can expect and the COVID protocols that will be in place during his conversation with News 8’s Hanna Mordoh.

More information can be found online.