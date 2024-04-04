Indianapolis teacher wins national education award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis teacher has earned the National Education Association Foundation’s 2024 Horace Mann Award for teaching excellence.

The award is one of the top honors given to educators who demonstrate the highest commitment to serving their communities through public education.

Carol Pierobon-Hofer is an English as a New Language teacher at Foxhill Elementary School in Washington Township. She is one of five educators to be recognized across the country with the award.

Pierobon-Hofer joined Daybreak on Wednesday to discuss the accomplishment.

“I stand on the shoulders of so many great teachers and I just wish there were more honors for teachers because I see excellent teaching every single day,” Pierobon-Hofer said.

The NEA Foundation describes the award winners as “among the best and brightest in public education and reflects the diversity of the teaching profession. Their stories inspire and their impact in their school communities reverberates.”

Pierobon-Hofer’s student population has 16 different home languages and includes students with refugee status.

“I work with students who speak another language at home. But a lot of times I am in other classrooms. It’s what in teacher lingo we call ‘push in’ – so what is kind of nice is in a lot of circumstances, the kids have two educators in the classroom with them. So I’m supporting those students, but I am also working with other students because they are all our students,” Pierobon-Hofer said.

In 2023, Pierobon-Hofer was named the Indiana State Teacher Association (ISTA) Hoosier Educator of the Year award. She shared this advice with other teachers.

Congratulations to Carol Pierobon-Hofer on being awarded Hoosier Educator of the Year! Carol is an English as a new language teacher for Fox Hill Elementary at @msdwt. ISTA President Keith Gambill surprised Carol at school today with her award. Thank you for your amazing work! pic.twitter.com/FxORa6CiqT — Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) (@ISTAmembers) May 11, 2023

“I think teachers need to realize that first and foremost, we’re in sales. So you have got to sell the product to the kids. So you have to make that personal connection – really get to know them. Sometimes you have to dig deep and know a little bit and figure out what makes them tick. And to get them motivated to do things,” Pierobon-Hofer said.

The NEA Foundation is a national nonprofit organization founded by educators for educators – that promotes the absolute best in public education through educator grants, awards, and initiatives.

Carol received an NEA grant and recently took students to Mongolia. She will travel to Washington D.C. to be recognized for her outstanding contributions to public education at the Salute to Excellence in Education gala in May.

ISTA member Carol Pierobon-Hofer shares her experiences in Mongolia made possible, in part, by an @neafoundation grant. Finding lessons on the Mongolian steppes – https://t.co/wwBHxKU6Dl#IamISTA pic.twitter.com/J67dIUBX7G — Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) (@ISTAmembers) December 17, 2019

WISH-TV celebrates extraordinary teachers in central Indiana with the WISH-TV Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a school supply shopping spree to Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise visit from the News 8 team.

Nominate a deserving teacher for next month’s Golden Apple Award here.

Click here, to meet March’s Golden Apple Award winner.