Nominate a teacher for the Golden Apple Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station, and all year the News 8 team honors exceptional teachers in central Indiana with the Golden Apple Award.
Once a month from September through May, WISH-TV will surprise a central Indiana teacher with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a school supply shopping spree to Teachers’ Treasures, and a video message from students and staff.
Teachers are amazing and deserve a “thank you.” They work tirelessly and shape students’ lives, often without recognition.
We want your help to find those teachers who are deserving of recognition. We encourage students, parents, and colleagues to nominate a teacher for their outstanding efforts in education.
- In 200 words or less, tell us about the nominee
- Nominees must be employed teachers (K-12) from the following counties:
- Boone
- Hamilton
- Hancock
- Hendricks
- Johnson
- Marion
- Morgan
- Shelby
2023 GOLDEN APPLE AWARD WINNERS
Nathaniel Truitt from Hinkle Creek Elementary School in Noblesville was crowned as the Class of 2023 Grand Finale Winner for his “class family” approach to teaching. After the surprise in June of 2023, he was given another video from his students and a “Summer of Fun” swag bag from WISH-TV.