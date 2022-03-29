Local

Indianapolis woman dies in crash on I-65 near Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman died after she left her disabled car on I-65 when it was hit by a box truck, Indiana State Police say.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, Erika J. Jimenez, 35, was southbound on I-65 about a mile north of the U.S. 50 exit for Seymour when the 2003 Toyota car she was driving became disabled in the right driving lane.

Jimenez had exited the car and stood near it when a 2018 Dodge box truck hit the Toyota, police said in a news release.

Lenny Gorelik, 61, of Kennesaw, Gerogia, was driving the truck. He was not injured.

“Jimenez was struck during the collision and sustained fatal injuries,” the release said. “She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.”

I-65 traffic was restricted for about five hours after the crash for the investigation and cleanup.