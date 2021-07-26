Local

Indy Jazz Fest returns in September

(Provided Photo/Indy Jazz Fest)
by: Jacey Crawford
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Jazz Fest returns in 2021 with two can’t-miss events: a series at Schrott Center for the Arts and an outdoor festival at Garfield Park.

The series at Schrott will be held Sept. 16-17 and features two original commissioned shows.

  • Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. — Steve Allee – “Vision & Legacy: A Tribute to Indy Jazz Mentors”
  • Sept. 17 at 7:30p — Kenny Phelps – “The Artisan”

Following the Schrott series, the festival at Garfield Park will take place Sept. 18-19 and offers a wide variety of jazz favorites.

Sept. 18

  • Kenny Banks Trio Jr. plus Kenny Phelps and Nick Tucker
  • Jared Thompson & Premium Blend (38th & Postmodernism)
  • Rob Dixon & Trilogy
  • Akiko Tsuruga Organ Trio featuring Jeff Hamilton & Graham Dechter
  • Moonchild
  • Victor Wooten (The Wooten Brothers)

Sept. 19

  • Indiana All-State HS Band
  • Amanda Gardier Quintet featuring Greg Ward
  • Pavel & Direct Contact (El Caribe)
  • Native Sun (Legalize Being Black)
  • Marion Meadows (Smooth Jazz Icon)
  • Cory Henry
  • Thundercat

“This is a year of celebration,” said Indy Jazz Fest Director David Allee. “This year, we’re celebrating the return of our outdoor shows and presenting a lineup with great jazz and beyond, bringing in national and notable Indy-based musicians.”

Tickets go on sale Monday at noon.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: 497 new COVID-19 cases; 0 deaths

Coronavirus /

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

Coronavirus /

NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers

Coronavirus /

Colts HC Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19, was previously vaccinated

Indianapolis Colts /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image