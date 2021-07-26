Indy Jazz Fest returns in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Jazz Fest returns in 2021 with two can’t-miss events: a series at Schrott Center for the Arts and an outdoor festival at Garfield Park.
The series at Schrott will be held Sept. 16-17 and features two original commissioned shows.
- Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. — Steve Allee – “Vision & Legacy: A Tribute to Indy Jazz Mentors”
- Sept. 17 at 7:30p — Kenny Phelps – “The Artisan”
Following the Schrott series, the festival at Garfield Park will take place Sept. 18-19 and offers a wide variety of jazz favorites.
Sept. 18
- Kenny Banks Trio Jr. plus Kenny Phelps and Nick Tucker
- Jared Thompson & Premium Blend (38th & Postmodernism)
- Rob Dixon & Trilogy
- Akiko Tsuruga Organ Trio featuring Jeff Hamilton & Graham Dechter
- Moonchild
- Victor Wooten (The Wooten Brothers)
Sept. 19
- Indiana All-State HS Band
- Amanda Gardier Quintet featuring Greg Ward
- Pavel & Direct Contact (El Caribe)
- Native Sun (Legalize Being Black)
- Marion Meadows (Smooth Jazz Icon)
- Cory Henry
- Thundercat
“This is a year of celebration,” said Indy Jazz Fest Director David Allee. “This year, we’re celebrating the return of our outdoor shows and presenting a lineup with great jazz and beyond, bringing in national and notable Indy-based musicians.”
Tickets go on sale Monday at noon.