Indy Jazz Fest returns in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Jazz Fest returns in 2021 with two can’t-miss events: a series at Schrott Center for the Arts and an outdoor festival at Garfield Park.

The series at Schrott will be held Sept. 16-17 and features two original commissioned shows.

Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. — Steve Allee – “Vision & Legacy: A Tribute to Indy Jazz Mentors”

Sept. 17 at 7:30p — Kenny Phelps – “The Artisan”

Following the Schrott series, the festival at Garfield Park will take place Sept. 18-19 and offers a wide variety of jazz favorites.

Sept. 18

Kenny Banks Trio Jr. plus Kenny Phelps and Nick Tucker

Jared Thompson & Premium Blend (38th & Postmodernism)

Rob Dixon & Trilogy

Akiko Tsuruga Organ Trio featuring Jeff Hamilton & Graham Dechter

Moonchild

Victor Wooten (The Wooten Brothers)

Sept. 19

Indiana All-State HS Band

Amanda Gardier Quintet featuring Greg Ward

Pavel & Direct Contact (El Caribe)

Native Sun (Legalize Being Black)

Marion Meadows (Smooth Jazz Icon)

Cory Henry

Thundercat

“This is a year of celebration,” said Indy Jazz Fest Director David Allee. “This year, we’re celebrating the return of our outdoor shows and presenting a lineup with great jazz and beyond, bringing in national and notable Indy-based musicians.”

Tickets go on sale Monday at noon.