Indy mayoral candidate Abdul-Hakim Shabazz released from hospital after stay in ICU

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz talks News 8 on Feb. 2, 2023, in the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Building. Shabazz revealed April 28 that he was treated in a Hendricks County ICU for nearly four days after being admitted for shortness of breath. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis mayoral candidate Abdul-Hakim Shabazz has been released from the hospital after spending several days in a Hendricks County intensive care unit.

Shabazz, who announced his candidacy for mayor in February, shared some details of his ICU visit in the Friday edition of his political newsletter, “The Cheat Sheet.”

Shabazz says he went to the emergency room at Hendricks Regional Health on Sunday for worsening shortness of breath. He was admitted to the hospital and was treated in intensive care for nearly four days before being sent home.

“I found out my blood pressure was at stroke-level, there was fluid in my lungs, and my heart was having issues,” the 53-year-old attorney and political commentator wrote.

He added that his high blood pressure is hereditary and he will be on blood pressure medication for the rest of his life.

With his recovery well underway, Shabazz will again turn his attention to the upcoming Republican primary. He will need to defeat John Couch, the Rev. James Jackson, and businessman Jefferson Shreve in order to make the November ballot.

Shabazz told News 8’s Garrett Bergquist in February that he wants to restore public safety in the city and plans to do so by focusing on two areas: safety and infrastructure needs.

“Everyone we spoke to, those were their two big issues. Some people live in neighborhoods where crime is an issue, others live in neighborhoods where potholes are an issue,” he said. “It’s like (driving) a moon buggy.”

News 8 reached out to Shabazz for comment and he released the following statement: