Indy Moms: Declutter and donate in the New Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The New Year comes with new resolutions, and one that many people take on is decluttering.

Whether it be toy boxes, closets, or entire rooms it’s always nice to make space for a fresh start for the new year but that poses a question: “Where do you take the items you want to get rid of?”

Lauren Schregardus from Indianapolis Moms joined News 8 at DayBreak to discuss this “great need to purge. She also shared several places where those wanting to donate can go and toss out that New Year decluttering:

The Little Timmy Project – Indianapolis

The Little Timmy Project is a nonprofit that accepts gently used or new items for birthing persons in the greater Indianapolis area.

The Mustard Seed of Central Indiana Furniture Bank

The Mustard Seed collects furniture to help families or individuals recovering from tragedy or personal disaster.

The PourHouse – Indianapolis

The PourHouse assists individuals experiencing homelessness and gets them into apartments.

Indy Book Project

The Indy Book Project collects books and puts them back in the hands of children who do not have access to them.

Random Acts of Flowers

Random Acts of Flowers collects and recycles vases to deliver flowers, encouragement, and personal moments of kindness.

For a full list of places to donate, click here, and watch the full interview above to learn more.