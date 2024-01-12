IPS hosts tribute in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools on Friday is hosting the 43rd Annual Tribute to the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The theme of the 2024 ceremony is “Courageous Conversations Required.” The event is being held at Crispus Attucks High School from 10-11 a.m.

Indiana activist Dana Black is emceeing the event and several speakers are slated during the ceremony.