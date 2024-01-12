IPS hosts tribute in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools on Friday is hosting the 43rd Annual Tribute to the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The theme of the 2024 ceremony is “Courageous Conversations Required.” The event is being held at Crispus Attucks High School from 10-11 a.m.
Indiana activist Dana Black is emceeing the event and several speakers are slated during the ceremony.
- Nicole Carey, IPS Board of School Commissioners, will provide the welcome.
- Dr. Aleesia Johnson, IPS superintendent, will review the purpose of honoring Dr. King’s legacy.
- Indiana Rep. Cherrish Pryor, representing Indiana House District 94, will give the keynote address.
- Pastor John C. Russell, Jr., from the University United Methodist Church, will provide a message to the youth.
- Lauren Franklin, the principal of Crispus Attucks, will provide words of wisdom.
- Dr. Patricia Payne, Director of IPS’ Office of Racial Equity and Inclusion, will provide closing remarks.
There will also be performances by Arterus Young, a music specialist, and Mathias Dunn, a sophomore at Crispus Attucks High School.
The tribute includes the following people:
The JROTC Color Guard, Arsenal Technical High School; Building Blocks Academy Scholars; Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58; James Whitcomb Riley School 43; and, the Crispus Attucks High School Advanced Choir will all be performing.
You can watch the program in full, live on the the IPS YouTube channel.