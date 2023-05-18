Juvenile dead, five others injured in single-car crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile is dead and five others injured in a crash in Tippecanoe County Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that happened around 1:37 p.m. in the 6400 block of Old State Road 25 North. That is between Delp and Americus, northeast of Lafayette.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a vehicle that had been traveling southbound on Old SR 25 on its side.

Officers determined that the vehicle had overturned, ejecting several passengers from the vehicle. One of the passengers, a juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adult passengers were critically injured and were flown to an Indianapolis Hospital. Additionally, two other juveniles and another adult were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for their injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash, and have not released the identity of the juvenile who died as of Wednesday night.