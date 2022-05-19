Local

Kokomo police looking for person who shot 16-year-old boy

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Kokomo are looking for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy at a convenience store earlier this week.

Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a shooting at Buddy’s Mart in the 400 block of North Apperson Way, according to the Kokomo Police Department. The convenience store is about one-half mile north of Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

During their investigation, police found a boy on East Jackson Street who had been shot multiple times. He was discovered less than 500 feet away from Buddy’s Mart, not far from a monument for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The boy was taken to a hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Evidence indicates that the boy knew the person who shot him, according to Kokomo police

The suspect has been identified as a black male wearing dark clothing and a mask. Investigators believe the suspect ran away after the shooting, heading east on Taylor Street before going north on Bell Street.

Police say the boy was questioned at the hospital but did not cooperate with investigators.

Anyone living in the area was asked to check their surveillance cameras and contact Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.