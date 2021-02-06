Kroger offers Chocolate Hummus, Pepperoni Pizza Muffins as Super Bowl recipe options

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Super Bowl is Sunday, and you can eat well whether gatherings are small or virtual.
Becky Spaulding from Kroger joined News 8’s Brenna Donnelly on Saturday morning with a couple recipes to make at home. Kroger offers many recipes on its website.
Chocolate Hummus
Sweet hummus is a great afternoon snack. Set it out with fruit, pretzels or graham crackers for an easy make-ahead treat.
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
- 1 can (15.5 oz.) Kroger Garbanzo Beans Chick-Peas, drained and rinsed
- 1⁄4 cup peanut butter, nut butter or tahini
- 6 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 6 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 4 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk or water
- Strawberries, for dipping
- Bananas, for dipping
- Pretzels, for dipping
- Graham crackers or vanilla wafer cookies for dipping
- Combine beans, peanut butter, cocoa powder, maple syrup and vanilla in the bowl of a food processor.
- Process until smooth, adding almond milk 1 tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached.
- Serve with dippers as desired.
- Refrigerate leftovers.
Pepperoni Pizza Muffins
Pizza is always a winner and these easy pizza muffins are no exception. They’re fun to make – and even more fun to eat!
Serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 25 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
- 1 can (13.8 oz.) pizza crust dough, cut into 4-inch-by-3-inch squares
- 1⁄4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. pizza sauce, divided
- 3⁄4 cup Kroger Brand Finely Shredded Pizza Blend Cheese
- 1⁄4 cup Kroger Brand Sliced Mini Pepperoni
- Marinara sauce, to serve
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray standard 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray.
- Press crust squares into muffin tin cups; bake 6 to 8 minutes.
- Into each cup, layer ½ tablespoon pizza sauce, 1 tablespoon cheese and a few mini pepperonis. Bake 6 to 8 minutes, until cheese is melted and golden.
- Serve with marinara sauce.