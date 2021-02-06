Local

Kroger offers Chocolate Hummus, Pepperoni Pizza Muffins as Super Bowl recipe options

Pepperoni Pizza Muffins (front, left) and Chocolate Hummus (right) were among the goodies from Kroger's Becky Spaulding on Daybreak on Feb. 6, 2021. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Super Bowl is Sunday, and you can eat well whether gatherings are small or virtual.

Becky Spaulding from Kroger joined News 8’s Brenna Donnelly on Saturday morning with a couple recipes to make at home. Kroger offers many recipes on its website.

Chocolate Hummus

Sweet hummus is a great afternoon snack. Set it out with fruit, pretzels or graham crackers for an easy make-ahead treat.

Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Difficulty: Easy

  • 1 can (15.5 oz.) Kroger Garbanzo Beans Chick-Peas, drained and rinsed
  • 1⁄4 cup peanut butter, nut butter or tahini
  • 6 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 6 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 4 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk or water
  • Strawberries, for dipping
  • Bananas, for dipping
  • Pretzels, for dipping
  • Graham crackers or vanilla wafer cookies for dipping
  1. Combine beans, peanut butter, cocoa powder, maple syrup and vanilla in the bowl of a food processor.
  2. Process until smooth, adding almond milk 1 tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached.
  3. Serve with dippers as desired.
  4. Refrigerate leftovers.

Pepperoni Pizza Muffins

Pizza is always a winner and these easy pizza muffins are no exception. They’re fun to make – and even more fun to eat!

Serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 25 minutes
Difficulty: Easy

  • 1 can (13.8 oz.) pizza crust dough, cut into 4-inch-by-3-inch squares
  • 1⁄4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. pizza sauce, divided
  • 3⁄4 cup Kroger Brand Finely Shredded Pizza Blend Cheese
  • 1⁄4 cup Kroger Brand Sliced Mini Pepperoni
  • Marinara sauce, to serve
  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray standard 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray.
  2. Press crust squares into muffin tin cups; bake 6 to 8 minutes.
  3. Into each cup, layer ½ tablespoon pizza sauce, 1 tablespoon cheese and a few mini pepperonis. Bake 6 to 8 minutes, until cheese is melted and golden.
  4. Serve with marinara sauce.

