Kroger offers Chocolate Hummus, Pepperoni Pizza Muffins as Super Bowl recipe options

Pepperoni Pizza Muffins (front, left) and Chocolate Hummus (right) were among the goodies from Kroger's Becky Spaulding on Daybreak on Feb. 6, 2021. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Super Bowl is Sunday, and you can eat well whether gatherings are small or virtual.

Becky Spaulding from Kroger joined News 8’s Brenna Donnelly on Saturday morning with a couple recipes to make at home. Kroger offers many recipes on its website.

Chocolate Hummus

Sweet hummus is a great afternoon snack. Set it out with fruit, pretzels or graham crackers for an easy make-ahead treat.

Prep: 10 minutes

Total: 10 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

1 can (15.5 oz.) Kroger Garbanzo Beans Chick-Peas, drained and rinsed

1⁄4 cup peanut butter, nut butter or tahini

6 tablespoons cocoa powder

6 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk or water

Strawberries, for dipping

Bananas, for dipping

Pretzels, for dipping

Graham crackers or vanilla wafer cookies for dipping

Combine beans, peanut butter, cocoa powder, maple syrup and vanilla in the bowl of a food processor. Process until smooth, adding almond milk 1 tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. Serve with dippers as desired. Refrigerate leftovers.

Pepperoni Pizza Muffins

Pizza is always a winner and these easy pizza muffins are no exception. They’re fun to make – and even more fun to eat!

Serves: 4

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Total: 25 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

1 can (13.8 oz.) pizza crust dough, cut into 4-inch-by-3-inch squares

1⁄4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. pizza sauce, divided

3⁄4 cup Kroger Brand Finely Shredded Pizza Blend Cheese

1⁄4 cup Kroger Brand Sliced Mini Pepperoni

Marinara sauce, to serve