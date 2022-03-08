Local

Last call to sign up for ‘Plant it Forward’ and learn to grow plants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the last week to apply for “Plant it Forward.”

The program is put on by staff with Growing Places Indy, an organization centered around family and community wellness through agriculture and local food.

Thirty five people will be picked from the applications to have the chance to learn more about gardening and sustaining a healthier lifestyle.

Participants will have access to workshops that will be every second Saturday of the month and receive plants and tools in April and May.

Last year, 68 families applied for the program and 25 were accepted, including schools and community organizations.

Victoria Beaty, the executive director of Growing Places Indy, said due to higher demand this year only individuals and families that need the resources the most will be accepted.

The last day to apply is March 13.

For more information click here.