Local

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier will not seek reelection

Mayor Steve Collier (Provided Photo/City of Lawrence)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — After six years as mayor of Lawrence, Steve Collier announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection.

“Even though I will not be seeking re-election, there remains just a little over a year before the next Mayor of Lawrence will be sworn in. You should expect that I and every member of my team will keep working diligently to keep Lawrence moving in the right direction,” Collier said in a statement Tuesday.

Collier was first elected mayor in 2015. His term ends in 2023. He plans to travel with his wife and spend time with his grandchildren.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Disneyland vs. Disney World what you need to know

Life.Style.Live! /

Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show brings ‘mansions on wheels’ to Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend

Life.Style.Live! /

Court names lawyers for official in Vegas reporter killing

National /

Investment values and principles can impact your financial portfolio

On The Money /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.