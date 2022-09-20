Local

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier will not seek reelection

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — After six years as mayor of Lawrence, Steve Collier announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection.

“Even though I will not be seeking re-election, there remains just a little over a year before the next Mayor of Lawrence will be sworn in. You should expect that I and every member of my team will keep working diligently to keep Lawrence moving in the right direction,” Collier said in a statement Tuesday.

Collier was first elected mayor in 2015. His term ends in 2023. He plans to travel with his wife and spend time with his grandchildren.