Lender files foreclosure on Regions Tower downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wilmington Trust has filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Regions Tower, the landmark building in downtown Indianapolis.
The foreclosure, filed Friday in a Marion County court, claims owners of the tower owe nearly $75 million on the property ($74,894,311.90).
The suit claims the loan was to have been paid in full on Oct. 1, 2023, and that notice of default was issued later that month.
The suit asks a judge to foreclose on the tower and appoint a receiver to manage and operate the building.
The online court record does not include a response from the owners of Regions Tower.