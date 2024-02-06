Lender files foreclosure on Regions Tower downtown

An image of Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Regions Tower)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wilmington Trust has filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Regions Tower, the landmark building in downtown Indianapolis.

The foreclosure, filed Friday in a Marion County court, claims owners of the tower owe nearly $75 million on the property ($74,894,311.90).

The suit claims the loan was to have been paid in full on Oct. 1, 2023, and that notice of default was issued later that month.

The suit asks a judge to foreclose on the tower and appoint a receiver to manage and operate the building.

The online court record does not include a response from the owners of Regions Tower.